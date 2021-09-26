Jimenez scores 1st post-injury goal, Wolves beat Southampton

AP National Sports

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Raul Jimenez conjured a moment of magic to claim his first goal since suffering a career-threatening fractured skull and earn Wolverhampton a 1-0 Premier League victory at winless Southampton. The Mexico striker wears protective head gear following his clash with David Luiz at Arsenal last year. He ended a 336-day wait to hit the net after waltzing through the Southampton defense in the 61st minute. The goal secured Wolves only a second win of the season under new manager Bruno Lage. Defeat for Southampton leaves the south coast team winless in the league this season after six games.