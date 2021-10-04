Josh Jacobs active for Raiders’ LA showcase with Chargers

AP National Sports

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Running back Josh Jacobs is back in the Las Vegas Raiders’ lineup for their visit to SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacobs missed the past two games with an ankle injury, but the third-year starter is back in uniform as Las Vegas attempts to remain one of the NFL’s two unbeaten teams. Starting cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is out with a shoulder injury for the Chargers, likely forcing Tevaughn Campbell to assume most of his responsibilities as the slot defensive back again. The Chargers also are without starting linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. and starting defensive lineman Justin Jones.