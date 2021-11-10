Rookie WR Rashod Bateman showing why Ravens drafted him

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens drafted receiver Rashod Bateman during an offseason in which improving their 32nd-ranked passing game was a priority. He had to miss the first five games of the season because of groin problems, but since returning, he’s caught 12 passes for 161 yards. Eleven of those catches were for first downs. Baltimore leads the AFC North going into Thursday night’s game at Miami, and thanks in part to Bateman, there’s still a sense that the Ravens have room to grow.