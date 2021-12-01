D-backs add 4-time All-Star reliever Melancon on 2-year deal

By DAVID BRANDT

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a move to solidify the back end of their bullpen, adding four-time All-Star Mark Melancon on a $14 million, two-year deal. The right-handed Melancon led the National League with 39 saves last year in his only season with the San Diego Padres. He had a 4-3 record and 2.23 ERA to earn his fourth All-Star appearance and first since 2016. He’ll be 37 years old on opening day. The D-backs had problems all over the roster last season, finishing with a 52-110 record, but a bad bullpen was among the worst issues.