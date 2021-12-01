Djokovic needs win to keep Serbia alive in Davis Cup Finals

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Mikhail Kukushkin has saved four match points to defeat Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (11) and give Kazakhstan a 1-0 lead over Serbia in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals. The result leaves Novak Djokovic needing a victory to keep his country’s chances alive. The top-ranked Djokovic will face No. 36 Alexander Bublik in the other singles match later Wednesday at the Madrid Arena. Djokovic impressed in his first two matches in the group stage and will try to extend his singles winning streak in the competition to 17 matches. Bublik also won both of his matches in the group stage.