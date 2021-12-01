Ebo helps No. 15 Texas women turn back Jackson State 78-64

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lauren Ebo had 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, and No. 15 Texas overcame foul trouble to turn back Jackson State 78-64. The Longhorns had two starters foul out and two reserves with four fouls. They didn’t get the lead to double figures until the third quarter — twice leading by 10 on a 3-pointer by Aliyah Matharu. The second time allowed Texas to take a 59-49 lead into the fourth quarter. The lead stayed in double figures but it wasn’t until a 7-0 spurt with less than five minutes to play the Longhorns got comfortable. They led 74-57 with 2:15 to go.Jariyah Covington scored 16 points for Jackson State.