Malik Hall helps No. 22 Michigan State beat Louisville 73-64

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Malik Hall scored eight of his 15 points in a 1:34 stretch early in the second half, helping No. 22 Michigan State build a big lead it needed to hold off Louisville 73-64 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Spartans overcame 19 turnovers by playing well in spurts and making 10 of 18 3-pointers. The Cardinals fell behind by 20 points midway through the second half. Louisville’s El Ellis scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in less than six minutes, cutting the deficit to eight points with 1:26 left.