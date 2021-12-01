Patriots expecting to have hands full against creative Bills

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots expect to be in a guessing game on both sides of the ball heading into their pivotal Monday night matchup with the Bills. Buffalo enters the game with the league’s top-ranked defense, allowing just 275 yards a game. Led by offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the Bills have gone from scoring 16.8 points per game during coach Sean McDermott’s second season in 2018, to 29.6 points in 2021 — ranked second in the league.