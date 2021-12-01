Study: WNBA again earns A-plus grades in diversity hiring

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

A diversity report has awarded the WNBA high grades again when it comes to racial- and gender-hiring practices. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida issued an A-plus Wednesday to the WNBA for the league’s overall, racial and gender grades for the 2021 season. The letter grades matched the previous season’s report card. It also marked the 17th straight year that the league earned at least an A in all three categories. In a statement, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said it remains a priority to remain “one of the most inclusive and progressive leagues.”