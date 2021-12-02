Clubs want FIFA talks over health risks of January call-ups

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — The group representing Europe’s top soccer clubs have detailed “deep concerns” about the health risks to players traveling worldwide in January for national team games like at the African Cup of Nations. The European Club Association cites “the worsening public health situation” as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads. It wants talks with FIFA to ensure players are protected. FIFA decides when clubs must release their players to national teams. There were no national team games scheduled in January 2022 before the pandemic. Four of soccer’s six continents are now playing catch up with postponed tournaments and World Cup qualifying matches.