Cooper active for Cowboys; Saints’ Kamara and Ramczyk out

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dallas receiver Amari Cooper is available to play against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night after being listed as questionable because of his recent positive COVID-19 test in the final injury report before this week’s game. The New Orleans Saints are again playing without top running back Alvin Kamara and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk. Both had practiced on a limited basis this week and had been listed as questionable. Now Kamara is missing his fourth straight game with an ankle injury and Ramczyk his third straight with a knee injury. Left tackle Terron Armstead also is out after playing last week but not practicing this week because of his knee.