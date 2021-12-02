Eriksen uses Danish training field as part of rehabilitation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Christian Eriksen has resumed training in Denmark as part of his rehabilitation after suffering a cardiac arrest at the European Championship. The 29-year-old midfielder is using a field at Odense Boldklub, the club where he started his career before playing for Ajax, Tottenham and most recently Inter Milan before collapsing while playing for Denmark in June. Eriksen has not played since falling face-first onto the field during Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship against Finland on June 12. Medical workers resuscitated him with a defibrillator.