FC Dallas names Nico Estévez as new coach

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Nico Estévez is the new coach of FC Dallas. He joins the MLS team after serving as an assistant coach for the U.S. men’s national team since 2019. The 41-year-old Estévez has coached at different levels for more than 22 years. That includes stints in Spain’s La Liga and previously in Major League Soccer as an assistant from 2017-18 for the Columbus Crew. He replaces Luchi Gonzalez, who was fired in September after FC opened his third season by winning only six of its first 26 games.