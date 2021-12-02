Jackson and Carr have found rhythm in time for Raiders

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — DeSean Jackson has tormented NFC East teams for years, having played 11 of the first 13 years of his career for the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington. Advantage, Las Vegas. The 35-year-old wideout, who celebrated a birthday Wednesday, ignited the Raiders’ offense on Thanksgiving in a 36-33 win over the Dallas Cowboys to help Las Vegas snap a three-game losing streak. This weekend, he’ll look to carry that momentum into a critical home game against the Washington Football Team. The Raiders are one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, tied for second place with the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.