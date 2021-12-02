Panthers come back from 3 down again to beat Sabres 7-4

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and the Florida Panthers came back from three down for the second straight game to beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4. Aaron Ekblad had two goals and an assist, Lucas Carlsson scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, and Sam Reinhart scored and had three assists for the Panthers. Jonathan Huberdeau also had a goal and three assists. The Panthers trailed 3-0 after the first period and 4-1 in the second. They also climbed out of a 4-1 hole to beat Washington 5-4 on Tuesday, making Florida the ninth team in NHL history to overcome a three-goal deficit in consecutive games.