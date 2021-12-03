Adrian Peterson could play Sunday for Seahawks

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks could elevate Adrian Peterson from the practice squad to play against San Francisco on Sunday. Peterson was signed this week by the Seahawks due to concerns about depth at running back. Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer are all dealing with injuries that left DeeJay Dallas as the only healthy running back on the roster. Coach Pete Carroll says Peterson would be ready if called upon.