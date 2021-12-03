Euro 2020 final review finds England fans endangered lives

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — An investigation into the disorder at the European Championship final says aggression by England fans exposed an “embarrassing” part of the national culture that endangered lives and should lead to fans being barred from stadiums if they are chanting abuse and under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The review found that around 2,000 ticketless supporters gained entry into Wembley on July 11 after 17 “mass breaches” of the stadium gates, with many forcing their way through disabled access entrances by punching and kicking stewards. England lost to Italy in the country’s first men’s final since winning the 1966 World Cup.