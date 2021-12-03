Jackson wins 4th World Cup speedskating title of season

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Erin Jackson has won her fourth World Cup speedskating gold medal of the season, taking the 500 meters on home ice at the Utah Olympic Oval. The 29-year-old American finished in 36.809 seconds, breaking the American record of 36.90 set by Heather Richardson in a World Cup meet at the oval in 2013. Jackson finished 0.12 seconds ahead of world champion Angelina Golikova of Russia, who clocked 36.935. Jackson won two golds at the season-opening meet in Poland, becoming the first Black woman to win a World Cup speedskating title.