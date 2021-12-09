Americans Plys, Persinger make Olympic curling coed field

By The Associated Press

American Chris Plys will have two chances to take home a curling medal from the Beijing Olympics. Plys is the only member of the 2022 U.S. men’s team who wasn’t a part of the gold medal-winning foursome in Pyeongchang. He also qualified for the mixed doubles field along with Vicky Persinger. The Americans beat Russia 6-4 at a last-chance qualifying event in the Netherlands. Earlier, Australia beat South Korea 6-5 to earn the other Olympic berth that was still up for grabs.