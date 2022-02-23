Arvidsson scores twice in Kings’ 3-2 win over Coyotes

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored his second goal of the game with 3:39 remaining to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. The Kings have won five straight road games and are 7-0-2 in their past nine, with the last two coming in Arizona. Los Angeles beat the Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday in a game rescheduled from Dec. 27 because of COVID-19. Blake Lizotte also scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen made 17 saves for his second consecutive win over Arizona. Clayton Keller and Loui Erikkson scored for the Coyotes. Scott Wedgewood stopped 33 shots in his second straight start. The Kings have won their last seven in Arizona.