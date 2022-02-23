Bynum’s 27 points lift No. 11 Providence over Xavier in 3 OT

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jared Bynum had 27 points, including a key 3-pointer to help 11th-ranked Providence hold off Xavier 99-92 in triple overtime. A.J. Reeves added 16 points and Al Durham had 13 to help the Friars win their second consecutive overtime game. They are 3-0 in OT this season — all in the past four games — and it’s the first time in school history Providence has notched 13 Big East wins. The Friars can clinch their first regular-season Big East championship by winning one of their final two games. Adam Kunkel had 20 points and Paul Scruggs added 19 for Xavier, which has lost two straight and seven of 10. Scruggs hit a tying 3-pointer as time expired in the second overtime.