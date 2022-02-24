F1’s Vettel won’t race in Russia after attack on Ukraine

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel says he will not race in the Russian Grand Prix in September after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine earlier Thursday. After President Vladimir Putin defiantly announced he was launching a military operation, Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border. Vettel says “I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in the country. I’m sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed (for) stupid reasons and a very strange and mad leadership.” World champion Max Verstappen agreed with Vettel but stopped short of saying he’d pull out. F1 says it is “closely watching the very fluid developments.”