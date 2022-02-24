Ukrainian soccer league suspended, Paralympics in talks
By The Associated Press
The Ukrainian Premier League has suspended operations after Russia attacked Ukraine. In a brief statement, the league says the suspension is due to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to impose martial law. It did not give any planned date to resume. The International Paralympic Committee says it is in talks with sports officials in Ukraine and Russia as their teams prepare to head to China for the start of the Paralympic Winter Games next week.