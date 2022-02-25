Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup in Qatar

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite will step down after the World Cup. He made the announcement in an interview with SporTV on Friday. He didn’t say what he will do afterward. He’s been in charge since 2016. Brazil has secured its spot in Qatar with two rounds left in South American qualifiers. Brazil traditionally doesn’t extend the contracts of its coaches beyond a World Cup but Tite had that rare benefit in 2018 after a quarterfinals exit because he’d been in charge for less than two years. Under Tite, Brazil has 51 wins and five defeats.