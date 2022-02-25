Liverpool hails ‘strong’ financial position despite $6M loss

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool says it has built a “really strong and sustainable” financial position in light of the COVID-19 pandemic despite posting a fiscal-year loss for a second consecutive season. The Premier League club reported a pre-tax loss of $6.4 million for the financial year through May 2021 after a comparative loss of $61.5 million the prior year. Overall revenue fell by $4 million to $652 million. That included a 95% drop in matchday revenue as pandemic restrictions kept fans out of stadiums.