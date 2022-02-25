Stuttgart rues more late goals in 2-1 loss at Hoffenheim

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart has conceded two late goals and lost at Hoffenheim 2-1 in the Bundesliga. American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team has edged closer to relegation as its winless run in the league stretched to nine games. Christoph Baumgartner equalized in the 85th minute and grabbed the winner in the last. Hoffenheim moved into a Champions League qualification place ahead of the rest of the 24th round. Stuttgart was again left to rue a missed opportunity after Japan midfielder Wataru Endo’s 58th-minute goal for the visitors. Stuttgart was leading 1-0 against Bochum last weekend when it conceded in injury time to draw.