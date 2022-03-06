In Wizards debut, Porzingis keys 133-123 win over Pacers

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points in his first game for Washington, and the Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers 133-123. Porzingis returned from a right knee bone bruise and played for the first time since the Wizards acquired him from Dallas in a trade last month. It was his first game overall since Jan. 29. He started and made a significant impact despite playing less than half the game. Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points for the Wizards, who took control of the game with a 39-point third quarter. Malcolm Brogdon had 27 for Indiana.