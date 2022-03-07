Judo federation removes titles from Putin, Russian oligarch

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The International Judo Federation has removed the titles and jobs Vladimir Putin and a long-time Kremlin-supporting oligarch held at the organization. The IJF says Putin and Arkady Rotenberg “have been removed from all positions.” Putin is an avid judoka and was honorary president of the federation. The title of honorary president was suspended by the IJF last week because of the war in Ukraine. Rotenberg was a member of the IJF executive committee as “development manager.”