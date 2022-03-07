Mbappé slightly injured ahead of game against Real Madrid

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé injured his left foot during training two days before the team travels to Real Madrid for a Champions League game. PSG says the World Cup champion was hurt during a training session but that initial medical exams were reassuring. Mbappé scored a stoppage time winner in the first leg of the round of 16 against Madrid. PSG says Mbappé received treatment and that his fitness will be reassessed on Tuesday. The match against Madrid is on Wednesday. PSG has been heavily reliant on Mbappé this season.