Panthers pause construction on $800M NFL practice facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has paused construction on the team’s $800 million practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina citing concerns over a lack of funding from the city needed to complete the project’s infrastructure. Tepper has invested $170 million into the project, according to a statement from a spokesman for Tepper Sports and Entertainment on Monday. In the statement, it says TSE has “been unable to contribute the agreed upon investment to fund the construction of the public infrastructure.” The practice facility was set to open in 2023.