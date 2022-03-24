All-Star reliever, MLB union rep Andrew Miller retires at 36

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Miller, a two-time All-Star and dominant postseason reliever who helped negotiate the recent labor deal that ended Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout, has retired at 36. Miller had a 4.75 ERA in 40 games last season, his third year with St. Louis. The left-hander with a devastating slider played 16 seasons with seven teams and was the MVP of the 2016 AL Championship Series for Cleveland. Long involved with the players’ association, Miller spent recent months on the union’s executive subcommittee as it bargained with owners toward a settlement.