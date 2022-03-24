Japan goes 1-2-3 in men’s short program at skating worlds

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

Olympic bronze medalist Shoma Uno edged silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama to lead a Japanese sweep of the first three spots after the men’s short program at the figure skating world championships in France. Uno scored 109.63 points for his program for the second-highest score in the world this season behind Olympic champion Nathan Chen’s program in Beijing. Kagiyama scored 105.69 points while Kazuki Tomono edged 17-year-old American phenom Ilia Malinin by less than a point for third place. The competition continues later Thursday with the pairs free skate, which will decide the first medals at this year’s world championships.