Larrañaga in familiar position with Miami reaching Sweet 16

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Miami coach Jim Larrañaga is in a familiar spot with the 10th-seeded Hurricanes set to face No. 11 seed Iowa State in the Midwest Region semifinals on Friday. It’s the first Sweet 16 for Miami since 2016 and the third in 11 years under Larrañaga. A win over the Cyclones in Chicago would send the Hurricanes to their first regional final. Larrañaga has been there before. He coached George Mason in 2006, when it made the Final Four as an 11 seed.