Notae, Arkansas muscle top overall seed Gonzaga out of NCAAs

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — JD Notae scored 21 points despite missing 20 shots and fourth-seeded Arkansas made Gonzaga miserable on both ends of the floor, bouncing the top overall seed from the NCAA Tournament with a 74-68 win. Notae finished with six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocked shots for coach Eric Musselman’s scrappy, hustling Razorbacks. Arkansas reached the Elite Eight for the second straight year and will face either Duke or Texas Tech in the West Region final on Saturday. Drew Timme scored 25 points but couldn’t rally the Bulldogs, who for the second straight season were favored to win that elusive national title but were eliminated by a more physical foe.