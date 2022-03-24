Saint Peter’s rides stunning Sweet 16 run behind Doug Edert

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saint Peter’s is riding guard Doug Edert’s stellar play to the Sweet 16. Edert has become a star for the tiny school in Jersey City, New Jersey. Edert has reached an endorsement deal with a chicken wing restaurant. He’s also launched his own T-shirt and sweatshirt line. Saint Peter’s students wear fake mustaches in honor of the wispy one he’s grown. The Peacocks are just the third No. 15 seed to reach the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. They will play Purdue on Friday in the East Region.