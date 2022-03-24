Samuels powers Villanova over Michigan 63-55 in Sweet 16

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jermaine Samuels scored 22 points and Villanova controlled Michigan in a 63-55 Sweet 16 victory in the NCAA Tournament. Much of Samuels’ scoring effort came on tough drives through Michigan defenders and around Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Michigan. The No. 2 seed Wildcats advance to the South Regional final to play the winner of Thursday night’s matchup between top-seed Arizona and No. 5 Houston.