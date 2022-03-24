Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:28 PM

Sergio Aguero offered role on Argentina staff at World Cup

By DEBORA REY
Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Former striker Sergio Aguero has been offered a role on Argentina’s staff at the World Cup in Qatar to serve as a link between the players and the coaches. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed he wants the former Manchester City star to be a middleman in Qatar. Aguero was forced to retire last year due to cardiac problems that were detected shortly after he made his debut for Barcelona. Argentina has already secured a spot at this year’s tournament in Qatar ahead of its game against Venezuela on Friday in the penultimate round of South American World Cup qualifiers. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content