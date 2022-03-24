Yanks’ Torres, Angels’ Adell off to good spring starts

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — It wasn’t that long ago that New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres was one of the game’s young stars. Now the 25-year-old is trying to re-establish himself after two mediocre offensive seasons. The 2022 season might be make-or-break for Torres in his effort to stay a regular in the Yankees’ lineup. He’s made a good first impression in Grapefruit League play with six hits in nine at-bats, including a homer. He’s among several players who have been impressive in this abbreviated spring training. Opening day is on April 7, which is just two weeks away.