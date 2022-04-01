Mariners shut down reliver Ken Giles due to finger injury

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are shutting down right-handed reliever Ken Giles for at least a couple of weeks due to a tendon issue in his right middle finger. Giles was expected to be a major part of Seattle’s bullpen after missing last season following Tommy John surgery. Giles had 23 saves and a 1.87 ERA in 53 appearances with Toronto in 2019. He pitched in just four games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before realizing he needed elbow surgery.