Andretti seeking 4th straight win on streets of Long Beach

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Andretti Autosport arrived at the Long Beach Grand Prix seeking a fourth consecutive victory in the prestigious street race. Team owner Michael Andretti said his four car organization has been riddled with errors through the first two races of this season and needs to snap out of it to win Sunday. Defending race winner Colton Herta had a fuel issue in the season-opener, while 2018 and 2019 race winner Alexander Rossi was slowed by poor strategy at St. Pete and a mechanical problem at Texas. Meanwhile, rookie Devlin DeFrancesco was given a six-spot penalty for causing a crash at Texas.