Butler hires Austin Parkinson as women’s basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Butler Bulldogs have hired Austin Parkinson as their new women’s basketball coach. Parkinson will stay in Indianapolis after spending the past 12 seasons at nearby IUPUI. The move comes a little more than two weeks after athletic director Barry Collier fired Kurt Godlevske. Parkinson won two Horizon League Tournament championships over the past three seasons with the Jaguars. The team also made the NCAA Tournament this year for the first time. Earlier this week, Butler named Thad Matta as the men’s basketball coach.