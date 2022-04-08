Denver, Minnesota St match up in Frozen Four for NCAA title

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Denver is going for a record-tying ninth NCAA hockey championship. Minnesota State is hoping for its first. It will be the bluebloods vs. the new blood in the Frozen Four final Saturday night. Denver forward Bobby Brink says the Pioneers have high standards and the only way to meet them is to win a national championship. Minnesota State is well on its way to setting the standard. The Mavericks have won 38 games this season and that’s the most in college hockey. MSU also reached the Frozen Four last season but lost in the semis.