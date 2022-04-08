Lamar returning to Southland Conference after short WAC stay

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Lamar is returning to the Southland Conference after a short stay in the Western Athletic Conference. The move calls for the Cardinals to return to the Southland for the 2023-24 academic year. The football and men’s basketball teams went winless in conference play in their initial WAC seasons. The school cited geography in its desire to return to the Southland. The WAC will have schools in California, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and Washington along with Texas. The Southland this season will have six football schools, two in Texas and the other four in Louisiana.