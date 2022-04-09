Atlético loses at Mallorca before Man City CL decider

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atlético Madrid has lost 1-0 at Mallorca in the Spanish league as Diego Simeone’s side stumbled again after its defeat at Manchester City. Atlético will now have to regroup before it hosts City on Wednesday needing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side to reach the Champions League semifinals. Mallorca forward Vedat Muriqi scored the game’s only goal in the 68th minute when he converted a penalty kick. Mallorca broke a run of seven consecutive losses, including a 1-0 defeat to Getafe in coach Javier Aguirre’s debut last round. Real Betis beat Cádiz 2-1.