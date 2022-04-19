Pujols paces Cardinals, helps Wainwright in win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Albert Pujols had two hits and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 5-1. Adam Wainwright threw 5 2/3 effective innings, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Tommy Edman tripled, singled and drove in two runs, and Paul Goldschmidt also had two hits for St. Louis. Marlins’ starter Jesús Luzardo allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Luzardo struck out three and walked two. Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 307th start together, the third most all time for a pitcher-catcher battery.