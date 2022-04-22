Bears seek help for Fields, CB in first draft under GM Poles

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — New Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has several directions he could go to address the team’s issues in the draft. Chicago hopes to surround quarterback Justin Fields with the pieces he needs to improve on a shaky rookie season. The Bears could also use a starting cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson. But with no first-rounder and six picks in all, they are a bit limited at the moment. Chicago has two second-rounders at 39 and 48 overall.