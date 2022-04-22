Guard Nahiem Alleyne transfers from Virginia Tech to UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Nahiem Alleyne, who helped Virginia Tech to the ACC tournament title in March, will transfer to UConn, the Huskies announced on Friday. The 6-foot-4 guard joins Tristen Newton, who announced plans earlier this month to transfer to Connecticut from East Carolina. Both players are rising seniors, but will have two years of eligibility, thanks to the extra year granted to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alleyne started all 36 games last season for Virginia Tech, averaging 9.6 points a game, shooting 37% from 3-point range. The addition of Alleyne comes as the Huskies try to rebuild after losing four players to the transfer portal.