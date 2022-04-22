IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 announce plans to go green

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway are going green starting with next month’s Indianapolis 500. The initiatives include debuting a new natural rubber tire during the annual Carb Day pit stop challenge; using the tire for the first time in competition in August; transporting all tires to the speedway by electric vehicles; and providing all electricity through 100% renewable energy credits. Long-term plans include using renewable diesel fuel trucks to transport the race cars and expanded use of Firestone’s new tire.