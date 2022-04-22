Jaguars fielding no offers for top pick, narrow choice to 4

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are open to trading the No. 1 pick in next week’s NFL draft. It’s something they never would have considered a year ago. This time, though, there’s little interest. General manager Trent Baalke says “nobody’s called directly.” So Baalke is preparing to make the top selection for the second straight year. His first one was a no-brainer: Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. This one is less clear. Baalke and new coach Doug Pederson conceded that they have narrowed the No. 1 pick to four guys. The presumptive group includes Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker, North Carolina State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.