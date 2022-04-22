Lions likely looking for help on defense with No. 2 pick

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have been so bad in recent years, winning an average of four games since 2018, that they desperately need an influx of talent at a lot of positions on both sides of the ball. Help might be on the way. The Lions are going into the NFL draft with the No. 2 pick along with the last slot in the first round and eight selections overall. Detroit’s defense seems to have more needs than its offense with problems on the line, at linebacker and in the secondary. Taking Travon Walker or Kayvon Thibodeaux would address a need.